Shrewsbury, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Shrewsbury police: Officers saved man trapped in mud and water at Flint Pond

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette,

12 days ago

SHREWSBURY — Four town police officers saved a man Monday morning from drowning in Flint Pond, according to a statement from the Police Department.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a man trapped in the mud at Flint Pond. It was reported that the man was sinking rapidly and at risk of drowning, according to police.

The man was approximately 50 feet offshore from the Flint Pond boat ramp.

Police Lt. Nick Perna said the man, who was not identified by police, was operating a remote-controlled boat that got stuck in the pond and got trapped in the mud when he ventured into the pond to retrieve it himself.

Officer Alex Desimone arrived first and entered the pond with a ResQ Disc, a device affixed with a rope.

After wading about 35 feet offshore, Desimone threw the ResQ Disc to the man while Officers Dillon Zona and Tyler Vlass, and Sgt. Mark Sklut, helped to pull him free of the mud and toward the shore.

At the time of his rescue, the man, whom police did not identify, was up to his neck in the water and the mud.

The Shrewsbury Fire Department assisted with rescue.

The victim was evaluated by paramedics on the scene and released.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Shrewsbury police: Officers saved man trapped in mud and water at Flint Pond

