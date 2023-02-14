How Rihanna kept her second pregnancy a secret for months ahead of revealing baby bump at Super Bowl performance

RIHANNA managed to keep her second pregnancy a secret from the public for months ahead of her epic Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 34-year-old singer shocked fans when she stepped out on stage with a growing baby bump on Sunday night, as her boyfriend A$AP Rocky cheered her on from the sidelines.

Rihanna kept her pregnancy a secret before debuting her bump at the Superbowl on Sunday Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for years before getting together as a couple and welcoming their first child Credit: Getty

She sent fans into a frenzy as she rubbed her stomach and powered through her 13-minute set at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna managed to keep her pregnancy secret for months, as a source told The U.S. Sun she barely left her new $13.8million Beverly Hills mansion.

"Rihanna and Rocky moved into their new home in Beverly Hills some time ago," the insider revealed.

"She's rarely been out in recent months and managed to hide her baby bump with oversized clothing to keep her pregnancy a secret.

"It was for safety and privacy reasons, they just wanted to be in that bubble together for a while.

"She is in her element and has plenty of support.

"She and Rocky are living together full-time," the source went on, explaining that the Praise The Lord rapper is committed to his young family.

"Rihanna also refuses to have a nanny and is a very hands-on mom, only her mother really cares for her son if she has work or other commitments," the insider said.

"She has wanted her own family for so long, and although fans are desperate for new music, it is her main focus right now, but she's not neglecting her career."

They added that Rihanna has a "small closed circle of family and friends," along with loyal staff members who have been with her for years and who she trusts.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Rihanna's rep for comment but did not hear back.

Rihanna is incredibly close to her mom, Monica Braithwaite, and is in regular contact with her dad, Ronald Fenty, who lives in Barbados, where the star is from.

Back in April last year, the superstar showed just how close she is to her mother as she posted a happy birthday tribute to Monica on Instagram.

FAMILY TIES

She captioned a throwback photo: "Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

"She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

Rihanna purchased her new five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate for an impressive $13.75 million back in December 2020, which spans 7,628 square feet and sits on half an acre.

About three months after dropping serious money on the home, she paid another $10 million for the place right next door in an off-market deal.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show marked the first time RiRi had performed on live TV since 2018 when she joined DJ Khaled for their duet Wild Thoughts at the Grammy Awards.

Her life has changed dramatically since then, and she welcomed her first child with ASAP, real name Rakim Mayers, in May 2022.

They are yet to reveal his chosen moniker, but her father Ronald claimed they have been through "several" different names for their little bundle.

Following her unforgettable performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, Rihanna was pictured leaving the stadium with her man and their young son.

PREGNANCY HINT

She had changed out of her red attire and was wearing a long black leather dress and a matching jacket with gloves as she walked towards her waiting vehicle.

A$AP Rocky was also in great spirits and flashed a cheesy grin as he carried their baby boy to the car.

The tot was dressed in a baby blue outfit and white socks and was bundled up in a cozy-looking blanket as he accompanied his famous parents.

At one point, a male friend was also seen carrying the child but A$AP Rocky stayed close by.

Rihanna dropped a cryptic hint about her pregnancy before her performance that she would not be alone on the stage.

"I'm thinking about bringing someone. I'm not sure, we'll see," she told CBS' Nate Burleson.

Earlier in the week, the Fenty Beauty mogul also told Michael Strahan during a press conference that she felt empowered to be performing as a mom.

"When you're a mom you feel like you can do anything," the Barbados native gushed.

"As scary as it is because I haven't been on stage for seven years, there's something exhilarating about it all."

The hitmaker bought her stunning Beverly Hills estate for $13.8million in 2021 Credit: BackGrid

The superstar shared a rare photograph of her son, whose name is unknown, on TikTok Credit: TikTok/rihanna