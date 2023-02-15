These People Moved Out Of The Country To Be With Their Significant Other And Are Now Sharing The Culture Shocks They Came Across

"I moved to the South of France to be with a guy I had met while visiting California. We broke up, but I stayed. We lived in a small town, and I didn't speak the language (that was a culture shock in itself).

One of the main things I remember was how things in America are just easy. It's a customer-first attitude. In France (outside of major cities), we don't have the same attitude toward service. Also, most places are closed during lunch, after work, and on Sundays. There are rarely places that have takeout let alone coffee to go. People take a full one hour if not one hour, 30 minute lunch. The whole attitude toward food is different.

Once I learned the language, I got an amazing job and eventually met my [now] husband, my friends, and had two children. I've been here for over 10 years, and I can't imagine ever going back to the states to live. When I do go there, I have massive reverse culture shock."

— bekahr1