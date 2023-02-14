City of Chillicothe receives body cam grant

CHILLICOTHE ― The City of Chillicothe has been awarded a $28,832 Body Worn Camera Program grant, according to a news release from the city.

The funds will be used to purchase new cameras and provide cloud storage for video footage.

The Body Worn Camera Program seeks to support law enforcement by providing support in creating, expanding, or updating an agency’s existing body-worn camera program. The awarded funds will be used to lease 35 cameras to replace the department’s existing cameras which are at the end of their life, resulting in diminished video quality and battery life. All patrol officers currently wear cameras including those who patrol, provide traffic enforcement, and serve as school resource officers.

“Ensuring we have functional and operating cameras is critical to our operations for evidence collection, training, and for after-action reports,” said Chief Ron Meyers. “A solid body camera program is vital to maintain our trust and commitment to transparency with the public and our employees.”

Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney said the grant opportunity was a "natural fit for us to pursue.

"We look for every opportunity to keep our officers and the public safe, and body cameras are an essential tool in modern-day community safety," said Mayor Feeney. “Although Ohio law doesn't require body cameras, I believe they are a smart investment for the Chillicothe Police Department and community as a whole.”

The City of Chillicothe is currently seeking qualified applicants to apply for police officer positions with the Chillicothe Police Department. Hired individuals will be eligible for a $3,000 sign-on bonus. To learn more about the position and how to apply, visit chillicotheoh.gov.