Tom Brady is in his feelings this Valentine’s day. The retired football player, who recently divorced Gisele Bündchen has been sharing quotes and adorable photos of his kids on cupids day. The first thing he shared was a quote about love. Check out the pictures he posted below.



Tom Brady Valentine's day posts The former Buccaneers star was moved by a quote by Sadhguru, sharing a screenshot on his Instagram story. “Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

Tom Brady Valentine's day posts After the love quote the quarterback started sharing pictures of their children Vivian, and Benjamin. “True Love” he captioned one of the photos.

Tom Brady Valentine's day posts He also shared a photo of his son John “Jack” Edward who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. The teen was bonding with their dog Lua, a brown Pitbull-mix Brady-Bündchen adopted from their local animal shelter.

Tom Brady Valentine's day posts The father of three will have more time to spend with his angels now that he has finally retired. He shared a photo of his daughter Vivian who just turned 10 in December writing “The Sweetest.”