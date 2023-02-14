Patrick Mahomes: Andy Reid threatened Chiefs before Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

Andy Reid laid down the law – and no Kansas City Chiefs players dared to get a sneak peak of Rihanna’s performance during the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

On Monday night, quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following his Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night and revealed head coach Reid’s thoughts on the performance.

“I didn’t [see any of it] but I heard it was great,” he said when asked about Rihanna’s halftime show. “Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking ’cause you’re not playing the rest of the game.'”

A year ago at Super Bowl 2022, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a front row seat to Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, along with long snapper Clark Harris.

The kicker told The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro leading up to the game that he planned on ditching the Bengals’ locker room during halftime to watch the show. Even though McPherson appeared not to be affected by the lack of locker room chat, kicking a 29-yard field goal in the first half and a 38-yarder in the third quarter, the Bengals lost the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20.

History was not to repeat itself in Reid’s book.

Trailing 24-14 at halftime, Reid needed all of his players to be focused on the task at hand — regaining some mojo and clinching the second Super Bowl title in the franchise’s last four years.

Mahomes did just that, orchestrating four scoring drives in the second half — a touchdown each from Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Isiah Pacheco, and a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker. The two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback finished 21-for-27 for 182 passing yards, 44 rushing yards and three passing TDs.

Kimmel also joked with Mahomes about his thoughts on Rihanna naming her baby after him after the singer confirmed she was pregnant following the halftime performance.

“My name is taken by my son Patrick Lavon Mahomes III so I don’t know if that name is still allowed. She has to think of another one,” he said with a smile.