Arizona Cardinals Finalizing Deal to Hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as New Head Coach

(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly found their next head coach. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the organization is hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon spent the past two seasons working as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Philadelphia appeared in Super Bowl LVII, falling a field goal short of claiming another ring.

This will be Gannon’s first job as a head coach in the NFL.

Prior to taking the job in Philadelphia, Gannon had stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-20), Minnesota Vikings (2014-17) and the Tennessee Titans (2012-13), primarily working as a defensive backs coach.

The Cardinals began searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury. In four seasons, Arizona posted a 28-37-1 record under Kingsbury with just one playoff appearance.

Arizona finished the 2022 regular season with a 4-13 record.

Philadelphia Eagles Lose Both Coordinators to NFL Head Coaching Jobs

The Eagles will be searching for some new coordinators heading into the 2023 season. Philadelphia lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators just two days after Super Bowl LVII.

Also on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts officially named former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen the next head coach. He replaces Frank Reich, who was fired mid-season.

Jeff Saturday, a former Colts offensive lineman, served as the interim head coach for Indianapolis.

Steichen just completed his second season with Philadelphia. Before joining the Eagles staff, he spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Like Jonathan Gannon, this will be Steichen’s first opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. The Colts finished last season with a 4-12-1 record.

Reich spent less than five seasons as the head coach of the Colts. Indianapolis last reached the playoffs in 2020.