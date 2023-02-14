Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

Arizona Cardinals Finalizing Deal to Hire Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as New Head Coach

By Dustin Schutte,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCxrJ_0knGGWUe00
(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly found their next head coach. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the organization is hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon spent the past two seasons working as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles. Philadelphia appeared in Super Bowl LVII, falling a field goal short of claiming another ring.

This will be Gannon’s first job as a head coach in the NFL.

Prior to taking the job in Philadelphia, Gannon had stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-20), Minnesota Vikings (2014-17) and the Tennessee Titans (2012-13), primarily working as a defensive backs coach.

The Cardinals began searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Kliff Kingsbury. In four seasons, Arizona posted a 28-37-1 record under Kingsbury with just one playoff appearance.

Arizona finished the 2022 regular season with a 4-13 record.

Philadelphia Eagles Lose Both Coordinators to NFL Head Coaching Jobs

The Eagles will be searching for some new coordinators heading into the 2023 season. Philadelphia lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators just two days after Super Bowl LVII.

Also on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts officially named former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen the next head coach. He replaces Frank Reich, who was fired mid-season.

Jeff Saturday, a former Colts offensive lineman, served as the interim head coach for Indianapolis.

Steichen just completed his second season with Philadelphia. Before joining the Eagles staff, he spent the 2020 season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Like Jonathan Gannon, this will be Steichen’s first opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL. The Colts finished last season with a 4-12-1 record.

Reich spent less than five seasons as the head coach of the Colts. Indianapolis last reached the playoffs in 2020.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pat McAfee Casts Doubt on his Media Future Amid Legal Battle vs. Brett Favre
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Bears Fans Are Buzzing After Viral Video of Justin Fields Looking Jacked During Offseason Workout
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Brittney Griner Makes Plea for Commitment to Americans Detained Overseas
Pasadena, CA23 hours ago
Riley Keough Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lisa Marie’s Death
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
WATCH: College Basketball Coach Tries to Intimidate Ref During Bizarre Stare Down
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Deadline Set For Accusing Side
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Chase Elliott Credits Kyle Busch as ‘One of the Best’ Drivers Ever After Fontana Win
Fontana, CA12 hours ago
76ers Coach Doc Rivers Claims NBA Forced Injured Joel Embiid To Play in All-Star Game
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Two Teams Emerge As Front-Runners for Rams Star Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Bubba Wallace Out of Pala Casino 400 After Engine Overheats Late
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Bill Belichick Had the Patriots Ready for Bad Turf in Arizona Ahead of Super Bowl XLIX
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
WATCH: Ole Miss Player Hits Bomb, Entire Section of Stadium Throws Beers in the Air
Oxford, MS23 hours ago
Denny Hamlin Isn’t a Fan of NASCAR Selling Off Land Around Auto Club Speedway
Fontana, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy