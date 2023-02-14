My ‘chunky baby’ weighs as much as his older sibling — it made him famous

A young mom has become a social media sensation after sharing viral videos of her “chunky baby” on TikTok.

The American mama — who has not disclosed her identity — has clocked up more than 82,000 followers with photos and videos of her supersize son, who weighed a whopping 22 pounds by the time he was 5 months of age.

Posting under the handle @babyfatrolls , the content creator’s clips have stunned viewers, who are left amazed by how hefty the baby boy really is.

One viral clip shows how the tot “chunked up” after being born at a normal weight.

“Wait for it!! I promise this is the same baby,” the mom wrote beneath photos of the boy shortly after his birth.

The clip subsequently cut to the tot five months later after he underwent an enormous growth spurt.

The chunky child is seen sporting adorable arm and leg rolls as he’s being carried by a family member who struggles to hold him up.

“It’s crazy how fast they change in those first few months,” one viewer remarked.

In a separate video , the mom reveals that she lost a “scary amount” of weight while breastfeeding her boy.

“All my weight was going to him,” the TikToker wrote before flipping the camera to show footage of her “chonky” son.

Meanwhile, a third clip showed how the heavyset 5-month-old was almost the same size as his big brother.

“When your 25-pound two-year-old wants to hold his 22-pound five-month-old brother,” the mama captioned the footage.

In an update, the mom told her TikTok followers that her baby’s growth spurt slowed after he hit 5 months of age.

She revealed the news while responding to one rude follower, who remarked: “He looks cute but isn’t unhealthy??”

“He was so chunky but his weight peaked at five-ish months and then he plateaued,” the proud mama declared. “You have to enjoy it while it lasts.”