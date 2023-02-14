Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PWSA lifts boil water advisory for some areas

By CBS Pittsburgh,

12 days ago

Over 6,000 people in multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods under boil water advisory 02:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A boil water advisory impacting 6,000 people has been lifted in some areas but remains in effect for others, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced on Tuesday.

Parts of Morningside, Stanton Heights, Point Breeze and Swisshelm Heights no longer have to boil their water before drinking it. In those four areas, the PWSA said two rounds of water quality testing didn't show any evidence of contamination.

As for the others who still have to boil their water, the PWSA said two rounds of testing haven't been completed yet because the tests have to be done within a 48-hour period and the authority didn't get the samples from those areas until Monday because of "logistics."

PWSA said it will try to lift the advisory as soon as possible in the remaining areas.

An early-morning power outage on Sunday impacted a pump station. Water pressure was restored around 5 a.m. but because of the pressure loss, there was a chance that contaminants entered the water.

A map of the areas still impacted and water buffalo locations can be found online .

