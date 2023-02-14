14-year-old dies as officer plunges through ice while trying to save him, Utah cops say

A 14-year-old boy died after falling through the ice into a Tooele reservoir with an 18-year-old, who escaped, Utah police say.

A Tooele police officer also plunged through the ice while trying to rescue the teen at Settlement Canyon Reservoir on Monday, Feb. 13, police said in a news release.

“When officers got here two officers did go out on the ice … one actually fell all the way through,” Lt. Jeremy Hansen told KSTU. “The other officers on scene helped him back up on top of the ice. He was warmed up in the back of the ambulance and is fine.”

At least two firefighters also partially fell through the ice while searching for the 14-year-old, whose body was recovered about midnight, Hansen told the station.

The teen fell through while walking on the frozen reservoir with an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old about 7 p.m., police said in the release.

The 18-year-old also fell through the ice but managed to pull himself out, police said. He and the 16-year-old went for help and flagged down a passerby to call 911.

Firefighters, police and a dive team all took part in the search for the 14-year-old, the release said.

Officials later identified him as Jayden Davis, KSTU reported.

“We’re devastated at the loss of Jayden, he was a special kid,” grandfather Chris Sloan told the station. “Of course, all grandparents say ‘he was a special kid,’ but as we’ve learned over the last 12 to 24 hours, we’re not the only ones who thought so.”

“We are saddened and hurting following the tragic accident at Settlement Canyon Reservoir Monday night involving a Tooele High student,” a statement from the Tooele County School District read, KSTU reported.

Tooele is a city of 35,000 people about 30 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

