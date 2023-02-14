Open in App
Blair County, PA
See more from this location?
Centre Daily Times

Former patient at Meadows Psychiatric Center sent to state prison for assaulting workers

By Bret Pallotto,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMuJH_0knG73w800

A former patient who assaulted two workers at The Meadows Psychiatric Center was sentenced Tuesday to at least 2 1/2 years in state prison.

Thomas Birkl, 28, of Blair County, was sentenced by Centre County Judge Brian Marshall to a maximum of five years in state prison. He received credit for 10 months served in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Birkl told Marshall he went to the inpatient psychiatric hospital for help and did not plan to injure the women.

“I know what I did was wrong,” Birkl said before his sentence was handed down. “... I do feel bad for what I did.”

Birkl was “acting out and throwing food around the facility” in April, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

One psychiatric aide began to clean when Birkl struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground. He struck her two more times in the head. When another worker tried to intervene, Birkl also hit her in the back and head, police wrote.

Both were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

One woman was pregnant and was treated for head injuries, Centre County First Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw said. The other was treated for a head injury and complained of numbness in her left arm.

The latter told Marshall she was diagnosed with a concussion and could not work for two weeks. She said she is “constantly on high alert.”

“I don’t think it’s fair to go into work and get hurt,” she said.

Birkl pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of aggravated assault; four charges were dropped. That added to Birkl’s lengthy list of convictions, including three prior aggravated assaults.

The attacks, McGraw said, were not spur of the moment. He said Birkl has a “deeply rooted proclivity for violence” toward health care workers.

Birkl “ultimately never had a chance,” Centre County First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert wrote in a memo to Marshall. She added that Birkl has been a “product of the system.”

He was placed under the care of Blair County Children and Youth Services when he was 3 years old. He was hospitalized at The Meadows when he was 5 years old.

He was placed in group homes, treatment centers, juvenile justice facilities and was previously incarcerated in state prison. Rupert pushed for Birkl to be sentenced to a shorter time period in the county jail, where she said he has done “extremely well.”

She said more than once that we was proud of him.

“Ultimately I’m not completely flummoxed by the sentencing but it’s my sincere hope the mental health needs of my client can be adequately addressed in that environment,” Rupert wrote in a text message to the Centre Daily Times after the hearing. “As defense counsel, we try to be the voice for our clients and inform the court of all mitigating circumstances and if we can achieve that then we’ve accomplished what we’ve set out to do.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Centre County, PA newsLocal Centre County, PA
‘Barbaric treatment of another human being.’ Snow Shoe woman charged with felony neglect
Snow Shoe, PA2 days ago
Bellefonte man sentenced to federal prison in case a judge called ‘deeply unsettling’
Bellefonte, PA3 days ago
Centre County leaders, community members call for action after PA school funding ruling
Bellefonte, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Penn State paid state, local police almost $1.9 million for 2021 home football game security
State College, PA3 days ago
A look at old-time ads from some of Centre County’s longest-running businesses
State College, PA1 hour ago
Plans move forward, plus big hires: Centre County business happenings from February
State College, PA1 day ago
State College Area School District hires top Philadelphia law firm for Title IX audit
State College, PA5 days ago
Nearing 100 years old: How Harpers survived, thrived as longtime State College business
State College, PA1 day ago
Hazardous sinkholes are common in parts of Pennsylvania. Here’s what to look out for
State College, PA4 days ago
Bellefonte school district hears input on $46 million new elementary building plans
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
Even with decades of experience, COVID and recession impact local business in new ways
State College, PA1 day ago
PennDOT is about to resume work on Atherton Street in State College. Here are the details
State College, PA4 days ago
Tourism insights: Uncovering Happy Valley’s key connections to Black History
Bellefonte, PA1 day ago
Letters: Vote climate-denying politicians out of office; Taking mental illness seriously
State College, PA4 days ago
Bellefonte Playschool celebrates ‘deep roots’ and long history after 50th anniversary
Bellefonte, PA1 day ago
After 49 years, this family-run Philipsburg clothing store is still going strong
Philipsburg, PA1 day ago
State College school board considers proposal for high school girls wrestling team
State College, PA5 days ago
State College has perfect night in PIAA 3A Northwest Regional wrestling finals
State College, PA1 day ago
Woodring’s Floral Gardens in downtown Bellefonte credits success to family
Bellefonte, PA3 days ago
The median home sale price in Centre County is on the rise in 2023, Redfin says
State College, PA7 days ago
Mayes Memorial has seen a lot of changes over the years but one thing has remained — love
Lemont, PA2 days ago
Why is a student group demanding Penn State suspend its Nike contract? What to know
State College, PA2 days ago
State College sends 6 into PIAA Northwest Class 3A Regional wrestling semifinals
State College, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy