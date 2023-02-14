Wayzata upsets Hopkins 55-53 in Lake girls basketball

With 12.8 seconds remaining Feb. 10 and Wayzata tied 53-53 with the Hopkins High girls basketball team, Wayzata’s Abby Krzewinski knew it was time to make a play.

The 6-foot senior forward took an inbounds pass and dribbled for the other end of the court. No one stepped into her path, so she took the ball all the way to the hoop and drew a foul.

The gym was packed at Wayzata High - with most of the 2,500 people on hand standing - as Krzewinski bounced the ball at the free-throw line. She took a deep breath and shot. It was all net for a one-point lead. After that, the second shot was easy - another swish - and the Trojans were up by two points with eight seconds left.

Junior point guard Liv McGill, Hopkins’ most dynamic open-court player, charged down the court, the same way Krzewinski had done. She got into the lane and elevated, but Wayzata senior point guard Brynn Senden rose with her and got a piece of the ball. The scramble for the loose ball was brief, as Wayzata senior guard Grace Weber fell on it in turtle-shell position just before ran out with Wayzata winning 55-53.

After a 15-minute postgame celebration died down, Krzewinski talked about her game-winning points.

“I saw the opportunity to drive,” she said. “My goal was get to the basket and score or get fouled.”

What was it like at the foul line?

“We shoot free throws every day in practice,” Krzewinski said. “I had to calm down and make the first one. The second shot was easier than the first.”

“Our goal going into the game was one possession at a time, one stop at a time,” said Senden, the Trojans’ leading scorer for the night with 19 points.

When Senden had to sit out for almost six minutes in the second half with four fouls, she watched Weber take over some of the ball handling duties and also contribute big defensive plays. In the second half alone, Weber made four steals.

“Grace was a ball of energy out there,” Senden said.

Wayzata’s victory Friday night did two things - 1. It ended Hopkins’ six-year Lake Conference victory streak and 2. It erased the sour taste of a 77-53 loss at St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 7.

The loss to STMA made the game against Hopkins a must win for the Trojans.

Before the game, Wayzata’s players had not heard if Hopkins’ senior All-State forward Taylor Woodson would be able to play. She had missed almost half the season with a high-ankle sprain.

“I figured she would play if at all possible,” Wayzata senior forward Shannon Fornshell said. “She’s a competitor.”

Even though she was not 100 percent, Woodson was a big factor in Hopkins’ game plan. She scored 13 points and blocked a shot that led to a game-tying basket by McGill that made it 53-53 with under a minute to play.

Wayzata’s biggest defensive challenge was trying to contain Hopkins’ other All-State forward, senior Nu Nu Agara, in the low post. Fornshell did a good job against Agara when the Trojans played person-to-person defense. The Trojans tried to slow Agara by playing some 2-3 zone in the second half, and their three-quarter-court trap made the Royals work hard to advance the ball, even with great ball handlers like McGill and senior guard Kelly Boyle.

Wayzata head coach Julie Stewart was pleased with Friday night’s win, of course, but she knows there is still a mountain to climb in a potential rematch at the Section 6AAAA finals.

“We had to persevere through some missed shots [and a 9-point second-half deficit],” Stewart pointed out. “We had a lot of individuals who sparked our energy, and especially Grace Weber. She plays so hard all the time. This was another typical Wayzata-Hopkins game.”

Both sides struggled to score in the half-court. Senden’s 19 points led the Trojans and sophomore guard Sophie Hawkinson made nine of 10 free throws in scoring 11 points. Fornshell added nine for the Trojans, Krzewinski finished with six while Kate Amelotte and Weber had four apiece. Six-two center Jessica Oberlander rounded out the scoring with two on a pair of second-half free throws.

Agara’s 19 points kept Hopkins rolling along with 13 from Woodson. McGill scored eight. Boyle and Erma Walker each scored four, London Harris had three and Jazmine Dupree had two.

Hopkins head coach Tara Starks liked the way her club competed.

“We knew we’d be coming into a loud, electric gym,” she said. “Taylor came back into the rotation and played a good game. I thought we moved the ball well and battled through the physical play.”

Agara took a lot of contact in the low post, and every time she pivoted another Trojan defender jumped into her path.

Coach Stewart of Wayzata has had the pace she prefers in both games against Hopkins this season. The first game at Hopkins ended with Hopkins pulling out a 57-50 victory.

“We want to keep the score in the 50s when we play them,” Stewart said.

Going into this week’s games, Wayzata stands 7-2 in Lake games and 18-3 overall. Hopkins leads the Lake at 8-1 and is 19-2 overall. St. Michael-Albertville remains in the conference race at 6-2 and is 19-2 overall.