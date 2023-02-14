Open in App
Abbeville, LA
See more from this location?
99.9 KTDY

Multiple Shootings in Abbeville, Louisiana Hospitalize 2 Victims, Damage Property as Police Call for Public Assistance

By Joe Cunningham,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9MqK_0knFywJx00

ABBEVILLE, La. ( KPEL News ) – A series of shootings in Abbeville over the weekend left two victims hospitalized and multiple incidents of property damage.

The Abbeville Police Department is investing the shootings, which took place Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and early Monday morning, according to Chief Mike Hardy’s office. Multiple calls came into APD, and at one point “Calls came in steady a steady 15 minutes,” the department’s dispatcher said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SkHK_0knFywJx00
Credit: KATC

Those calls ranged from complaints of a single bullet hole in a local home to “50 rounds of assorted ammunition fired in one location of a neighborhood,” Hardy said in a press release. At one point, one complaint stated that they witnessed two cars chasing each other while shooting at each other.

Officers were responding to the calls as they came in, investigating the shootings and collecting all evidence – including spent casings and pictures of the damages.

But even before their investigations were complete, they could hear gunshots several city blocks away.

Hardy is asking for the public’s help in putting a stop to what the department is calling “reckless activity.”

“If you know anyone involved in these shootings or if you witnessed anything, please contact my office or my personal phone,” he said in his statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkSDZ_0knFywJx00
Photo courtesy of Vermilion Crime Stoppers Facebook Page

These cases are still actively under investigation and APD is urging the public to provide any further information regarding this crime or any other crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511. Citizens may also contact the department’s  “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or at Google Play Store.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Source: Multiple Shootings in Abbeville, Louisiana Hospitalize 2 Victims, Damage Property as Police Call for Public Assistance
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Lawtell, Louisiana Man Wanted by Acadia Crime Stoppers for Burglary & Felony Theft
Lawtell, LA1 day ago
Lafayette man sentenced to over 9 years for possessing stolen firearm
Lafayette, LA8 hours ago
Pills Found Scattered All Over a Morgan City, Louisiana Woman's Car, Arrest Followed
Morgan City, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eunice Police on the scene of a shooting where victim was hit 3 times
Eunice, LA13 hours ago
Police searching for shooting suspect in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA9 hours ago
Lafayette Police in search of suspect accused of driving into Pathway Church
Lafayette, LA9 hours ago
St. Landry Parish authorities looking for inmate that escaped a work detail
Opelousas, LA9 hours ago
Closed Abbeville school receives bomb and gun threat; police respond
Abbeville, LA9 hours ago
Victim identified, suspect arrested in shooting on Verdun Street in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA15 hours ago
Authorities on scene of shooting on W. Washington Street in New Iberia
New Iberia, LA10 hours ago
UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest suspect in fatal Verdun Street shooting
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Triple shooting in Breaux Bridge leaves three seriously injured
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Man killed in Wednesday shooting on Verdun Street in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Broussard man identified as victim in fatal Iberia Parish shooting
Broussard, LA1 day ago
Overnight Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving ATM theft
Lebeau, LA1 day ago
New Details Emerge in Late Night Post-Mardi Gras Day Shooting in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA15 hours ago
Jennings man allegedly punches girlfriend in face multiple times, arrested
Jennings, LA9 hours ago
Teen arrested on gun charge on parade route
Franklin, LA1 day ago
Attorney seeks to block use of juvenile suspect’s statements to mother in Lafayette murder case
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Four people arrested with guns at Lafayette Mardi Gras
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: One arrested, police searching for 2 more in Berwick shooting
Berwick, LA2 days ago
Iberia Parish murder suspect arrested
Broussard, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Victim identified in Iberia Parish homicide
Broussard, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy