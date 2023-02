This is great news for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is staying in Cincinnati.

Anarumo was a finalist for the Cardinals head coaching job, but Arizona opted to go with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means Anarumo will be back for a fifth season in Cincinnati. He's helped the Bengals win the AFC North in back-to-back seasons.

They will have their entire coaching staff back in 2023. This is a huge win for the Bengals and their chances of making a run next season.

