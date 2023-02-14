Slash Says 'Most Of' Guns N' Roses Actions Would Get Them 'Cancelled' Today

Photo: AFP

Slash is really happy the internet didn't exist during Guns N' Roses ' heyday. Why? Because he thinks they'd definitely be "cancelled" if it was.

The iconic guitarist recently spoke to Yahoo! Entertainment about his new book The Collection: Slash and admitted to leaving some of his more scandalous anecdotes out in fear of backlash.

“I haven’t actually . . . thought about it in that context. I mean, I really, to be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently," he divulged when asked if he "thought about" what to include. “But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us cancelled in this day and age. We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure – I mean, on so many different levels.”

“But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time," he pointed out. "I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.”