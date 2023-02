San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dianne Feinstein won’t seek re-election, will retire after more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate By David Lightman, 12 days ago

By David Lightman, 12 days ago

Dianne Feinstein’s departure from the Senate will end the saga of one of the most consequential Californians of the last 50 years. “You can’t tell ...