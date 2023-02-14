Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler taking ‘Restless Leg Tour’ to Chicago

By Judson Richards,

12 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — You might have seen these two women on stage before, but probably not in person. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced their first ever comedy tour.

They’re only heading out to four different cities, but fortunately, Chicago is one of them.

The former Saturday Night Live cast members have dubbed it the “Restless Leg Tour.” In addition to Chicago, they’ll travel to Washington, D.C., Boston, and Atlantic City.

Fey and Poehler’s Chicago show will take place on May 20 at the Chicago Theatre.

Ticket presales for the tour will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to LiveNation, with the promo code “Restless.”

The remainder of the tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

