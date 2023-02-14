Former business partner led mob into old Brazilian dealership where they fled with 12 luxury cars

Authorities have recovered six of the 12 luxury vehicles that were stolen during a flash-mob robbery at a car dealership in northeastern Brazil .

Surveillance camera captured the moment the mob drove up to Urban Motors in Fortaleza, Ceará, on Monday afternoon and sped off a fleet of cars worth approximately $192,000.

A former business partner of the used car dealership reportedly led the suspects into the business, where they subdued at least 10 people, including the owner, according to Brazilian news outlet O Povo.

Lucio Augusto, a lawyer for Urban Motors, revealed that a salesperson was parking the vehicles in the courtyard when he was cornered by the thieves and forced to give up the keys to the cars.

The suspects then went around making sure that the keys matched each of the vehicles.

'They managed to get some car keys from that salesman and went out testing the keys, opening them, until they also managed to get other keys that were in another vehicle and then they made an escape', Augusto said.

It took the suspects about 10 minutes to pull off the robbery.

'There was one car after another and they started honking and a lot of people trying to open the cars, so we started to realize that it was a robbery,' Augusto said.

It took police about four hours to locate half of the cars because they were carrying tracking devices.

At least eight suspects were arrested in possession of the stolen vehicles.