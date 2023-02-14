Marietta man convicted a second time of stabbing stepson, step-grandson

Aaron Strong Cobb County Sheriff's Office

A Marietta man previously convicted of stabbing his stepson to death over dirty dishes has once again been found guilty by a Cobb jury, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office announced.

Aaron Edward Strong, 74, was found guilty of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony in the August 2015 attack of his stepson, 32-year-old Maurice Arnold, and step-grandson, 22-year-old DeAndre Arnold.

Strong, 67 at the time of the attack, was granted a new trial in 2020 after the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his first conviction.

According to the DA's office, Strong came home after a weekend away to the residence he shared with his wife Felicie Strong, Maurice Arnold and DeAndre Arnold on Aug. 24, 2015.

Strong, upset about dirty dishes in the sink, began a verbal altercation with his stepson and step-grandson, the DA's office said, and after Aaron Day, a neighbor and friend of DeAndre Arnold's, overheard the altercation in the background of a video game chat, he suggested Maurice and DeAndre Arnold leave the residence.

As the Arnolds sought to retrieve some belongings from the home, Strong attacked Maurice Arnold with a hunting knife. As DeAndre Arnold attempted to stop Strong from continually stabbing Maurice Arnold, he was injured by Strong, the DA's office added.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Strong after talking to witnesses, according to the DA's office. Maurice Arnold later died from his injuries.

Strong had previously been convicted in 2017 of felony murder and aggravated assault in the case before the Georgia Supreme Court granted him a new trial in 2020.

According to a decision from the state's high court, the state admitted evidence in the first trial of nine other acts of violence committed by Strong unrelated to this case, including six alleged assaults against a former partner.

The Georgia Supreme Court overturned Strong's first conviction after it determined "the trial court did abuse its discretion by admitting that evidence, and because those evidentiary errors were not harmless."

Strong has been held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center for 908 days as of Tuesday and was being held at Smith State Prison in Glennville before being transferred back to the Cobb jail.

Records from the Florida Department of Corrections indicate Strong previously spent two terms in Florida prisons, including one between 1974 and 1983 for a second-degree murder conviction in Miami-Dade County.