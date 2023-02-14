The Season 7 ‘Outlander’ Opening Title Sequence Reveals Major Spoilers

Grammy-winning singer Sinead O’Connor performs “The Skye Boat Song” for Season 7 of 'Outlander.'

The song stays the same, but the arrangement changes when Grammy-winning singer Sinead O’Connor performs “The Skye Boat Song” for Season 7 of Outlander , which will return this summer.

"We are honored to have Sinead O’Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song.’ Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander . She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages—one which pierces heart and soul—and embodies the spirit of the show,” says Matthew B. Roberts , showrunner and executive producer of Outlander .

Each season, the theme song been adapted drawing inspiration from upcoming storylines and locations. As we enter Season 7 of Outlander , Claire ( Caítriona Balfe ) is being held in prison in Wilmington for the murder of Malva Christie ( Jessica Reynolds ) and Jamie ( Sam Heughan ), who was separated from his wife by the nefarious Richard Brown ( Chris Larkin ) and his Committee of Safety, is racing to rescue her from being hanged.

But the opening sequence gives away a few more clues to readers of the best-selling novels by Diana Gabaldon as to what will unfold. The supersized Season 7 will be adapted from both A Breath of Snow and Ashes (book 6) and An Echo in the Bone (book7) as Season 6 of the romantic , time travel epic drama was cut short due to COVID-19 and Balfe’s pregnancy, so Season 7 has been expanded to 16 episodes.

The buckets of water most likely equate to the bucket brigade that was set up when the Big House at Fraser’s Ridge catches fire. The couple holding hands may signal the romance between Young Ian ( John Bell ) and new cast member Rachel Hunter ( Izzy Meikle-Small ).

The dazzling blue sapphire was also seen back in Season 3. Jamie handed it over to Lord John ( David Berry ) after his brief escape from Ardsmuir prison, and book readers know he asks Lord John for a gemstone when Brianna ( Sophie Skelton ) and Roger ( Richard Rankin ) need to go back to the future because of a health crisis that demands 20th century medical intervention. As viewers know, gemstones make the transition through the stones easier for the time travelers.

Also, it’s clear that the war has arrived, which means the introduction of a grown-up William Ransom ( Charles Vandervaart ), Jamie’s illegitimate son by Geneva Dunsany, and the introduction of Denzell Hunter ( Joey Phillips ), a medical doctor and Quaker, who uses his healing skills on the side of the Americans.

Also revealed as returning in the cast for Season 7 will be Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie Beardsley) and Paul Gorman (twins Josiah and Keziah Beardsley).

Look for Season 7 of Outlander this summer on STARZ.

