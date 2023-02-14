Pence to Fight Grand Jury Subpoena Over 2020 Election-Stealing Efforts

Leah Millis/Reuters

Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning to fight a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith to testify in the investigation of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, sources told Politico. Pence reportedly plans to use his previous role as Senate president to argue he’s shielded from the subpoena due to the Constitution’s “speech or debate clause.” “He feels it really goes to the heart of some separation of powers issues. He feels duty-bound to maintain that protection, even if it means litigating it,” a person familiar with the matter told Politico. The move to separate himself from the investigation comes a month after the FBI found classified documents in Pence’s possession and as he gears up to join the 2024 presidential primary field against his former boss, Trump. Pence was subpoenaed last week to his surprise, The Washington Post reported , as his team had been in negotiations with Smith to offer a more limited cooperation.

Read it at Politico