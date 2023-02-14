Tom Luddy, Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder, Dead at 79

Luddy also produced ‘The Secret Garden’ and acted in ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers.’

The film industry lost another influential figure with the death of film producer Tom Luddy , who passed away on Feb. 13 at a nursing home in Berkeley, California, where he was staying and being cared for while living with dementia . He was 79.

Luddy's death was confirmed by the Telluride Film Festival, which he co-founded in 1974, as reported by Deadline . His death comes only two months after fellow co-founder Bill Pence passed away.

Julie Huntsinger , executive director of the Telluride Film Festival, said in a statement about Luddy's death, "The world has lost a rare ingredient that we’ll all be searching for, for some time. I would sometimes find myself feeling sad for those who didn’t get to know Tom Luddy properly."

She continued, "He had a sphinxlike quality that took a little time to get around, for some. But once you knew him, you were welcomed into a kingdom of art, history, intelligence, humor and joie de vivre that you knew you couldn’t be without. He made life richer. Magical."

In regards to his legacy at Telluride, Huntsinger shared, "He called Telluride a labor of love for a very long time. We’re so much better off because of him and that labor. We at the festival owe it to him to carry on his legacy; his commitment to and love for cinema , above all.”

TELLURIDE, CO - SEPTEMBER 04: Actor Tom Hanks and director of the Telluride Film Festival Tom Luddy attend the Telluride Film Festival 2016 on September 5, 2016 in Telluride, Colorado. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Luddy launched the Telluride Film Festival alongside Pence and his wife Stella Pence and film historian James Card . He served as the co-director of the festival until his death.

He also helped produce many films, including The Secret Garden and Barfly .

Luddy dipped his toes into many areas of the entertainment industry throughout his career, even experimenting with acting early on.

His only credited role on IMDb is Ted Hendley in the 1978 remake of the sci-fi classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers starring Donald Sutherland .