Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
UPI News

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to assaulting arrestee

By Clyde Hughes,

12 days ago

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A former Memphis Police Department officer entered a guilty plea Tuesday for assaulting a man without provocation two years ago, the Justice Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APMbR_0knFU7Oj00
On Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke (seen testifying during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in 2020) addressed the plea of a former Memphis police officer who assaulted an arrestee. File Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI

Armando Bustamante faces up to 10 years in prison for an incident in January 2021 during which he struck an arrested man in the head with his service weapon and hands "without justification." He entered a guilty plea on one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

The man sustained injuries from the incident.

"This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

Clarke said Bustamante willfully used excessive force. The plea deal comes after five Memphis officers were fired and charged in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols after a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

"The United States cares deeply about violations of civil rights, here in Memphis and throughout America," U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee, said about the Bustamante case.

"The overwhelming majority of police officers do their jobs honorably and lawfully. As this case shows, we will not hesitate to hold those who violate civil rights laws to account," he said.

Bustamante, who also faces three years of supervised release, will be sentenced on June 15.

"There is no place in law enforcement for officers who use excessive force," Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division said. "Civil rights are at the core of the FBI's mission, and we are dedicated to ensuring that those who are sworn to protect their communities do so without violating the civil rights of those they serve."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Two dead in domestic dispute in Arlington
Arlington, TN1 day ago
Two suspects in Whitehaven mass shooting post bond
Memphis, TN3 days ago
15-year-old charged with murder of beloved Memphis pastor out of jail on bond
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former youth pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Employees hid after hearing gunshots inside Walmart
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Three critical after North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Man who set girlfriend on fire, kidnapped child gets lengthy sentence
Olive Branch, MS2 days ago
Two men injured after argument, MPD said
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Family says farewell to Officer Redd
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
Two men charged in Whitehaven shooting released
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Judge Karen Massey Lowers Bail for Accused in Deadly Mass Shooter
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Car Keying Leads to Arrest
Southaven, MS2 days ago
Five shot, one dead in Southwest Memphis
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Germantown Police Officer dies
Germantown, TN1 day ago
Son of Arkabutla shooting victim speaks after alleged gunman appears in court
Arkabutla, MS3 days ago
City Watch: Police searching for endangered child
Memphis, TN1 day ago
WATCH: Suspect wanted, caught on camera robbing southeast Memphis restaurant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
8 men fired shots in Arbor View Apartments
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Shots fired inside Winchester Walmart
Memphis, TN2 days ago
11-year-old accrues 19 charges in just over 2 months, says MPD
Memphis, TN4 days ago
MPD: Man uses AirTag to stalk ex, leaves roses on her car
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Stolen Wallet Leads to Felony Charge
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Family of woman killed on Harpeth Drive speaks out
Brownsville, TN4 days ago
1 in custody following fatal shooting
Blytheville, AR2 days ago
MPD searching for robber who hit two stores in same day
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Services set for fallen MPD officer Geoffrey Redd, pastor says
Memphis, TN4 days ago
DeSoto County deputies ask for help locating trailer thief
Walls, MS3 days ago
Bonds set for men charged in deadly shooting at Whitehaven nightclub
Memphis, TN5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy