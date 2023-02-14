Authorities asking for help in finding missing teens from Cherokee County

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating three teens who have been reported missing.

Trinity Waters, 14, Destiny White, 17 and Alyssa Smith, 16, from Canton, were all last seen around 9 p.m. Feb. 12 in the area of Sam Nelson Road near Canton.

Water was last seen wearing all black. She is five feet and five inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. She has red hair and hazel eyes.

White was last seen wearing all black carrying three bags. She is 5 feet and nine inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen wearing a green "Rick and Morty" hooded jacket, red Elmo slides, and a maroon bonnet. She is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. She has dark purple hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or 911.