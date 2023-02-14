Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Retiring at End of Term

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Sen. Dianne Feinstein won’t run for re-election. The 89-year-old California Democrat has announced she will resign at the end of her term after years of speculation. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years,” Feinstein tweeted Tuesday on the heels of her announcement. She has held the seat since 1992 and has served terms as the chair of the Senate Rules Committee and the Intelligence Committee. Feinstein’s retirement comes as high-profile Democrat challengers have already entered the 2024 Senate race, Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff gearing up to battle for the seat, as other members of Congress are expected to join the race. Schiff announced his campaign with Feinstein’s blessing , further fueling speculation she’d retire.

