Breaking: Arizona Cardinals Are Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

By Mitchell Forde,

12 days ago

The final head coaching opening in the NFL has been filled.

After more than five weeks of searching, the Arizona Cardinals are set to hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gannon will replace the fired Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona. His hire comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Cardinals were reported last week to be deciding between Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Gannon spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Eagles under head coach Nick Sirianni. His unit ranked second in the NFL in yards per game and first in sacks this season. He previously had stints as a defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.

Gannon is the second Eagles coordinator to land a head coaching job on Tuesday, two days after the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was officially hired by the Colts earlier in the day.

