Athlon Sports

Jalen Hurts Has Classy Admission About His Current Contract Situation

By Milo Taibi,

12 days ago

If any player delivered bang for their team's buck last season, it was Jalen Hurts. Making a base salary of just over $4.3 million, Hurts was 4th overall in the NFL with a 66.4 QBR and, of course, led his team to Super Bowl LVII.

The disparity between Hurts' salary and level of play was enormous. To this end, many fans and pundits argued Hurts should be awarded a new contract in a manner that's more favorable.

Hurts heard these rumblings and made his feelings clear: His focus is on winning, not money.

Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal quoted Hurts.

"The only thing I care about is winning. And ultimately, winning championships. There will be a day where that conversation can be had, but today isn’t that day."

It's a classy gesture from Hurts, especially on the heels of the Super Bowl LVII. Hurts came up just short of topping Patrick Mahomes, making a cumulative $450 million for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts was also wise to not rule out contract extension talks permanently, framing the context around this current moment. Just days removed from the Super Bowl may not be the time to talk money, but as weeks pass he and his representation will surely want to make sure they're fairly compensated.

Eagles fans have a young, winning QB who has his priorities straight, which is worth its weight in gold.

