Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals reach agreement with new head coach

By Steve DelVecchio,

12 days ago
Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill walks onto the field before his team plays against the Atlanta Falcons October 13, 2019. Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Arizona Cardinals have hired a new head coach.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Gannon was likely Arizona’s top candidate for quite some time, but they had to wait to formally interview him since the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl. The Cardinals hired a new general manager in January, and by that time the window for teams to conduct first interviews with coaches whose teams were in the playoffs had closed.

With Gannon landing the Cardinals job, the Eagles have now lost both their defensive and offensive coordinators after an outstanding season that ended with a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Former Eagles OC Shane Steichen on Tuesday was officially named the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Gannon, 40, has been the defensive coordinator in Philly for the past two seasons under Nick Sirianni. While the Eagles’ defense did not play well in the Super Bowl, they ranked near the top of the NFL in most major categories throughout the season.

The post Cardinals reach agreement with new head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

