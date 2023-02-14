Deputies: 81-year-old man with dementia arrested after stabbing wife in Shelby County

A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital after being stabbed by her husband Friday night in Shelby County, deputies say.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing in the 10000 block of Schenk Road around 11:45 p.m., according to initial reports.

Once a deputy arrived on scene, he was met by a man who stated his grandfather stabbed his grandmother, the sheriff’s office said.

When the deputy entered the home, he saw a woman holding a sheet to the chest and neck area of another woman, later identified as 79-year-old Bonnie Loraine.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a large amount of blood on the sheet and around the chair Bonnie was sitting in. The deputy also saw an elderly man sitting in a chair across the room.

The grandson told the deputy that he had gone to town and when he came back he saw his grandpa on top of his grandma with a knife stabbing her, the sheriff’s office said. He then grabbed his grandpa off his grandma and yelled at him to put the knife down again.

He told deputies his grandpa wouldn’t put the knife down so he hit him with the wheelchair and grabbed the knife and threw it into a trash can. He then pressed the button to Life Alert and ran next door to help.

After other deputies arrived to the scene, the male suspect was identified as 81-year-old James Loraine, Bonnie’s husband.

He was secured in a cruiser while deputies waited for medics to arrive.

Medics took both Bonnie and James to an area hospital.

Detectives were called to the scene and determined that Bonnie had several cuts to her hands and approximately three puncture/stab wounds to the right side of her neck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bonnie was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital, and it is believed she is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, James suffers from severe dementia, among “other issues.”

He was later released to deputies and booked in the Shelby County Jail on one count of felonious assault.

The case will be reviewed by the Shelby County Prosecutor and will be presented at a later date to a Shelby County Grand Jury.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



