The Comeback

Jim Irsay makes boneheaded NFL Draft admission

By Sean Keeley,

12 days ago
There’s plenty of intrigue about what’s going to happen at the 2023 NFL Draft, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. However, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay may have just tipped his hand about the franchise’s plans.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce new head coach Shane Steichen , the Colts owner was discussing their process for finding their new leader, part of which was because they plan on having a young quarterback on their roster.

Per SI’s Albert Breer , Irsay said that the Colts’ hiring process had a focus on offensive coordinators “knowing that we’re going to have to find a young quarterback to develop is a key factor.” Breer added that “GM Chris Ballard’s head whipped around as he said it.”

As if that wasn’t clear enough, while discussing the upcoming draft, Irsay added “The Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I’ll tell ya,” referring to highly touted quarterback Bryce Young , who many expect to be the No. 1 or No. 2 pick .

While it’s not a huge surprise that the Colts would want to draft a quarterback this year, given all of the issues they’ve had in recent seasons . But by giving away the game, they could potentially lose leverage with the Chicago Bears , who hold the top pick in the draft. The Bears are presumably looking to trade that pick because they already have Justin Fields and the knowledge that Indianapolis is desperate to draft Young could mean Chicago will try to squeeze them for as much as they can get.

Not the smartest strategy by Jim Irsay. Good luck with that, Chris Ballard.

[ Albert Breer , Dov Kleiman , Ari Meirov ]

