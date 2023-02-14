Recall alert: Nissan recalls more than 400,000 vehicles over airbags

Nissan is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans because of issues with the airbag, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

The recall is aimed at older Nissan models. The company said the driver’s airbag module may substantially wear out, potentially causing a part to crack.

If the emblem and retainer components of the airbag do crack and detach, the parts could become projectiles and cause injury, the report said.

Nissan said it has received four reports of injuries from airbags.

The recalled vehicles include :

· 2008-2011 Nissan Titan (75,530)

· 2008-2011 Nissan Frontier (113,313)

· 2008-2011 Nissan Xterra (72,601)

· 2008-2011 Nissan Pathfinder (70,693)

· 2008-2011 Nissan Armada (43,616)

· 2008-2009 Nissan Quest (28,937)

Nissan was still working on a repair for the issue. The company will notify owners of the recall by April 10.