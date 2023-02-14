Pasta Piatto ready to serve Lima with family recipes

LIMA — Pasta Piatto is serving. Pasta, salads and subs are available for take-out and drive through. Monday through Friday the eatery at 600 S. Cable Road will be open from 10:30 a.m to 8 p.m. On Saturday, meals may be purchased from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s just a family owned business. We’re not a chain. Sauces are family recipes cooked every day. We have 10 employees and three generations working,” said co-owner Ginny Stump.

The menu is simple. Classic spaghetti, spaghetti and meatballs each with either traditional or meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo and baked spaghetti with cheese. Regular size meals or family size meals can be purchased. There are four choices of subs and two sizes of salads. There is no indoor seating, but in mild weather patio seating will be available.

Catering is available. There are discounts for school team meals. Other specials will be offered periodically.

