WPTV

US arrests 4 more suspects in connection with assassination of Haitian president By Gisela Salomon and Danica Coto, 12 days ago

By Gisela Salomon and Danica Coto, 12 days ago

MIAMI — U.S. authorities have arrested four more people in the slaying of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, including the owner of a Miami-area security company ...