Fort Worth Star-Telegram

First 100 in line at Torchy’s Tacos Burleson Wednesday can win free queso for a year

By Dalia Faheid,

12 days ago

Torchy’s Tacos is opening a Burleson restaurant on Wednesday, giving the first 100 guests in line free queso for a year.

The winners will receive a limited-edition Torchy’s restaurant opening t-shirt, granting them a year of free green chile queso each time they wear it to Torchy’s Tacos Burleson.

“In 2023, it’s a priority for Torchy’s to continue growing across Texas outside of our hometown in Austin,” said Mike Rypka, founder and CEO of Torchy’s Tacos, in a press release. “Our new Burleson location will allow us to reach even more taco lovers in the area — we can’t wait to welcome our fans on February 15 th for some Damn Good tacos, queso and margs!”

The new location at 257 NW John Jones Dr. features a 4,120-square-foot space and an outdoor patio. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Torchy’s Burleson is hiring for all restaurant positions including cashiers, bartenders, food runners, expo, prep, grill cooks and dishwashers. Those interested can visit torchystacos.com/careers or stop by the restaurant to apply.

