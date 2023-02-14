Open in App
Cardinals finalizing deal to make Jonathan Gannon their new head coach

By Jess Root

12 days ago
The decision has been made. The Arizona Cardinals have decided on a new head coach. More than a month after firing Kliff Kingsbury following a 4-13 2022 season, the Cardinals are finalizing a deal with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon their new head coach.

The news comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gannon was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons. The Eagles had the league’s No. 2 defense in 2022 and was eight in scoring defense. They led the NFL in sacks.

Before that, he coached defensive backs for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2020. He was assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings 2014-2017 and defensive quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2012-2013 and Atlanta Falcons in 2007.

His offensive coordinator is expected to be Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing.

Gannon, the last to get an interview with Arizona, gets the job over two other finalists — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

