Elvis lives again — at least on Valentine’s Day at New Kensington Floral — as part-time employee Aldo Santucci donned “The King’s” attire to entertain the steady stream of patrons picking up flowers and candy for the Feb. 14 holiday.

Santucci, 60, of New Kensington offered to do the gig after another employee at the flower shop along Freeport Road commented that the brightly lit heart decorating the front of the store made it look like they were in Las Vegas.