Mardi Gras events in Fort Worth, TX

Fat Tuesday is next week (Feb. 21), but the Mardi Gras festivities are kicking off early. Fort Worth isn’t skimping on the celebration this year — check out these upcoming events .
Martis Gras – Fat Thursday | Thursday, Feb. 16 | 4-8 p.m. | Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S. Sylvania Ave. | $15 | Sip two new beers and enjoy Dusty Biscuit beignets and jambalaya. Wristbands include four beers and a souvenir pint glass.
Mardi Gras Mad Dash | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 9-11 a.m. | Trinity Trails, 3100 Bryant Irvin Rd. | $30-$50 | Lace up your sneakers for the 5K, 10K, or half-marathon race. Registration includes a t-shirt, chip-timing, awards, and family-friendly activities.
Mardi Gras on Race Street | Saturday, Feb. 18 | 12-7 p.m. | River District, 2900 Block of Race Street | Cost of purchase | Watch the colorful parade, join the costume contest, shop local vendors, and enjoy live music.
