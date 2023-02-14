‘Wouldn’t you like to know?’ Florida Gov. DeSantis asked in Jacksonville about 2024 presidential run

Those waiting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce a 2024 presidential run will have to continue to wait.

On Tuesday, during a press conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis was asked whether he’ll soon jump into the race.

Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that she’s running for President of the United States and DeSantis was asked about his presidential ambitions: Here’s how the exchange went down:

Question: “Nikki Haley announced her presidential run today. Do you plan on following [soon]?”

DeSantis answered, laughing, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

So, still no official answer on that front.

DeSantis has his second book titled, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” set to be released two weeks from Tuesday .

Political analysts have speculated if DeSantis jumps into the Republican Primary, he’ll likely announce in early May, after the conclusion of the upcoming legislative session.

