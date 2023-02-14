Hackettstown Police Search for Hit-and-run Driver Who Struck Pedestrian

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ —Hackettstown Police are asking for your help to find a driver who left the scene after hitting a pedestrian.

The hit-and-run crash happened Tuesday morning, just before 8 a.m., at the intersection of Route 46 and Warren Street. After the collision, the driver fled the scene, traveling westbound on Route 46.

Police provided a picture of the vehicle involved here:

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Hackettstown Police Department at (908) 852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.

