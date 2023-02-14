Elderly Woman in Wynmoor in Coconut Creek Found Covered in Urine and Feces

COCONUT CREEK, FL – A 75-year-old resident of Wynmoor in Coconut Creek was found in her bedroom earlier this month sitting in her own urine and feces for three days because she couldn’t move and had no aide to assist her, a police report.

Coconut Creek paramedics took the woman to HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate on Feb. 1 for evaluation and treatment, the report said.

After talking with a worker from Florida Department of Children and Families as well as a nurse, Coconut Creek police determined the elderly woman wasn’t neglected or abused, the report said.

According to the report, investigators found she didn’t want public or private services and declined to be admitted to an assisted-living facility.

Authorities can’t force her to go into a facility, the report said.

She was offered “alternative care.”

The elderly woman has no relatives to care for her.

She has an extensive medical history with an active wound to her right leg, and is now under the care of a wound care nurse, the report said.

The nurse told investigators that she saw the elderly woman two days earlier and “everything seemed fine,” and she had food and water in her home, the report said.

But the nurse told police the woman needs continuous care and can’t take care of herself because of a lack of mobility, the report said.

A victim advocate was expected to follow up with the woman, the report said.

