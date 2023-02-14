NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Morristown Girls Knocked Out of Tournament After Loss to Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Top Seed Montclair girls swimming defeated No 4 Seed Morristown in the semifinal round of the North 1, Group A NJSIAA swim tournament. Montclair defeated Morristown 112-58.

Colonials who place first include:

Mary Gillen in the 100 Breast

Second place finishers include:

Isabella Tapkas, Mary Gillen, Lilia Ushiki, Jill Rosenfeld in the 200 MR

Orianna Jaimes-Drayer in the 200 Free and 500 Free

Gillen in the 200 IM

Rosenfeld in the 50 Free

Rosenfeld, Keira Riley, Virginia Carlin, Gillen in the 200 Free

Tapkas in the 100 Back

