Open in App
Montclair, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Morristown Girls Knocked Out of Tournament After Loss to Montclair

By Susie Scholz,

12 days ago

MONTCLAIR, NJ -  Top Seed Montclair girls swimming defeated No 4 Seed Morristown in the semifinal round of the North 1, Group A NJSIAA swim tournament. Montclair defeated Morristown 112-58.

Colonials who place first include:

Mary Gillen in the 100 Breast

Second place finishers include:

Isabella Tapkas, Mary Gillen, Lilia Ushiki, Jill Rosenfeld in the 200 MR
Orianna Jaimes-Drayer in the 200 Free and 500 Free
Gillen in the 200 IM
Rosenfeld in the 50 Free
Rosenfeld, Keira Riley, Virginia Carlin, Gillen in the 200 Free
Tapkas in the 100 Back

Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown

Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4nm6_0knFJzVH00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montclair, NJ newsLocal Montclair, NJ
For the First Time, A Single Family House in Newark Sells For Over $1M
Newark, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paterson Eastside Girls Basketball Team Advances to NJSIAA Final with 45-40 Victory Over Morristown
Morristown, NJ18 hours ago
Toranzo's Pursuit Of Region Title Ends With Injury; Finishes Tremendous Junior Campaign With 40 Wins
Nutley, NJ12 hours ago
Ice Hockey: Verona-Glen Ridge Beats Morris Knolls, 4-3, in OT Shootout
Rockaway, NJ13 hours ago
In Victory, Bloomfield High's Gabe McCulloch Displayed Class and Respect for a Tough Opponent
Bloomfield, NJ23 hours ago
Boys Wrestling – Griffin Wins 120 Lbs. Region 4 Title; Griffin and Harms Headed to the NJSIAA State Tournament
Roselle Park, NJ12 hours ago
Kenilworth Recap: 2nd Marking Period, Historic Victory for Girls Basketball, Competition Cheer & More
Kenilworth, NJ21 hours ago
Roxbury's Stanich and Edelman Headed for State Wrestling Championships
Roxbury Township, NJ11 hours ago
Morristown Wrestlers Advance to State Championships in Atlantic City
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Eastside Boys Basketball Advances to NJSIAA Final Round with Dominant 71-16 Victory over North Bergen Bruins
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Paterson Eastside Girls Basketball Dominates Fair Lawn in NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Girls Basketball: Colonia Falls in Overtime, 50-46, to Randolph in Section Semifinal
Colonia, NJ1 day ago
Bloomfield College Men's Basketball onto the CACC Playoffs as Ngene has Another Huge Game; McDuffie's 22 Points Pace BC Women Past Caldwell
Bloomfield, NJ21 hours ago
Smircich Attributes Success of Bloomfield Girls' Wrestling Program to Many People, and a Very Supportive Town
Bloomfield, NJ2 hours ago
Eight Phillipsburg Wrestlers Advance to State Finals in Atlantic City
Phillipsburg, NJ13 hours ago
Boys Basketball Playoff Preview: Newark Collegiate vs. Caldwell
West Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
Boys Basketball: Colonia Storms Past South Plainfield, 64-45, in Sectional Semifinal
Colonia, NJ2 days ago
NJSIAA Boys Basketball: Madison Loses Heartbreaker in Sectional Semifinal Ending Historic Season
Madison, NJ1 day ago
Students from Verona and Cedar Grove Make Ithaca College Dean's List
Verona, NJ21 hours ago
Ridgewood Recap: Musical Performances Delight Ridgewood Audiences. Maroons Dominate in Playoff Season
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
Rahway Relay for Life's March 4th Dance Moved to April 14th
Rahway, NJ15 hours ago
Westfield Recap: Mindowaskin Crash, Service Dogs, Historic Nominations & More
Westfield, NJ2 days ago
Hasbrouck Heights Students and Parents Express Frustration at the Pace of Depken's Bleacher Project
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Scenes (and the Reigning King of Wing) from Cranford's Fire and Ice 2023
Cranford, NJ12 hours ago
Newton High School Seniors Commit to Play Sports in College
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Newark Funeral Set for March 4 for Slain Sayreville Councilwoman
Newark, NJ19 hours ago
Ridgewood Resident Delaney Named to St. Lawrence University's Dean's List
Canton, NY14 hours ago
Hillsborough Library Schedules Extended Makers Day Activities in March
Hillsborough Township, NJ14 hours ago
BRHS Senior Class Holding Shamrock T-Shirt Fundraiser
Bordentown, NJ11 hours ago
Power Outage Hits Sections of Phillipsburg
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy