NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Morristown Girls Knocked Out of Tournament After Loss to Montclair

MONTCLAIR, NJ - Top Seed Montclair girls swimming defeated No 4 Seed Morristown in the semifinal round of the North 1, Group A NJSIAA swim tournament. Montclair defeated Morristown 112-58.
Colonials who place first include:
Mary Gillen in the 100 Breast
Second place finishers include:
Isabella Tapkas, Mary Gillen, Lilia Ushiki, Jill Rosenfeld in the 200 MR
Orianna Jaimes-Drayer in the 200 Free and 500 Free
Gillen in the 200 IM
Rosenfeld in the 50 Free
Rosenfeld, Keira Riley, Virginia Carlin, Gillen in the 200 Free
Tapkas in the 100 Back
Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown
Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Comments / 0