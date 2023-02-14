Open in App
Indiana State
The Associated Press

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

9 days ago

The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Monday, total points, and last week’s ranking:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Indpls Ben Davis (14) 24-0 298 1

2. Penn (1) 19-1 264 2

3. Brownsburg 18-2 209 5

4. Hammond Central 19-1 204 4

5. Center Grove 17-2 148 3

6. Indpls Cathedral 15-4 139 8

(tie) Kokomo 16-4 139 7

8. Munster 18-2 93 9

9. Jennings Co. 17-2 71 6

10. Carmel 14-6 69 NR

Others receiving votes:

Greenfield 52. Anderson 44. New Palestine 42. Zionsville 9. Lawrence North 7.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. NorthWood (9) 17-2 286 1

2. Mishawaka Marian (6) 19-2 280 2

3. Norwell 18-2 240 3

4. W. Noble 17-2 172 4

5. Scottsburg 16-2 155 T6

6. Lake Station 17-1 142 T6

7. Connersville 15-4 111 NR

8. S. Bend Washington 14-4 103 5

9. Oak Hill 15-2 89 9

10. Tippecanoe Valley 16-3 77 10

Others receiving votes:

N. Daviess 73. Indpls Brebeuf 38. Beech Grove 26. Hanover Central 12. Guerin Catholic 8.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Linton-Stockton (14) 19-1 298 1

2. Wapahani 18-1 240 3

3. S. Spencer 18-1 227 2

4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 17-3 214 4

5. University 17-1 184 5

6. Brownstown 15-4 157 6

7. Providence 16-3 129 7

8. Gary 21st Century 16-6 128 8

9. Tipton 14-4 80 10

10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 17-3 43 NR

Others receiving votes:

Carroll (Flora) 39. Adams Central 28. Eastern Hancock 14. Indpls Park Tudor 13. Sullivan 6.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Bloomfield (12) 18-3 292 1

2. Orleans (2) 18-2 274 2

3. Morgan Twp. (1) 17-3 212 4

4. Fountain Central 17-4 174 6

5. Loogootee 13-7 165 5

6. Bethesda Christian 14-3 140 3

7. Blue River 15-5 115 7

8. Ev. Christian 12-8 97 8

9. Greenwood Christian 13-6 92 NR

10. Michigan City Marquette 13-7 68 NR

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Lutheran 44. Traders Point Christian 31. Christian Academy 29. Tri 23. Dubois 9. Edinburgh 8. Barr-Reeve 8. Borden 7. Liberty Christian 6. Lakeview Christian 6.

