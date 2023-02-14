bloomingtonian.com

Man sets car on fire at Crawford Apartment in Bloomington, Indiana “so that people wouldn’t steal items from the vehicle” according to court documents By Jeremy Hogan, 9 days ago

A 26-year-old Princeton, Indiana man was arrested and charged with arson after setting his maroon 1996 Buick on fire, according to court documents. The man ...