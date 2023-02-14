RHONJ LIVE — Fans praise newcomer Danielle Cabral as ‘authentically funny’ and Dolores calls Jennifer Aydin drama ‘hard’

THE New Jersey housewives are back and fans are deliberating on last week's premiere after meeting Danielle Cabral and watching the Jennifer Aydin drama unfold.

Fans are loving Danielle Cabral, with one viewer sharing on Twitter, "Danielle Cabral is exactly what #RHONJ needed. Absolutely hilarious, Authentically funny who can laugh @ herself not faking it for cameras…"

Last week's premiere also explored the feud between Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

Fans saw the two housewives get into it in the season 12 reunion when Jennifer called Dolores out for not defending her against Margaret Josephs's accusations about her marriage.

Dolores told ET she was hurt over their fractured friendship and would never do anything to hurt Jennifer.

She admitted, "It's very hard for me to turn on someone who I considered a friend, no matter what."

Melissa rumored to be leaving RHONJ

Melissa Gorga is rumored to be leaving RHONJ after this season.

Melissa has been fighting with her sister-in-law Teresa Guidice for over a year and now that Teresa and Melissa's brother Joe are divorced, Melissa's presence on the show could be in jeopardy.

A source previously told The U.S Sun: "This could be Melissa's last season,"

"When Teresa's done with you, you're done with the show.

"It's happened in the past to former cast members, and it can happen to Melissa."

Luis Ruelas and Chris Laurita hit it off

Ex-best friends Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita's husbands have hit it off over the weekend.

The housewives reunited in Las Vegas to squash their feud over a five-hour-long lunch, Teresa announced on Instagram.

Luis, nicknamed Louie, took to Instagram to post a photo with Jacequline's husband Chris, and wrote: "This weekend I got a chance to meet this amazing guy."

Jacqueline commented: "It was such a pleasure meeting you. You are a kind, open, positive, caring person. I love how open you are to always learning, growing and evolving."

She added, "Chris and I are looking forward to creating many new happy memories with you and Teresa in the future! 4 Taurus’s unite!"

Meet Luis Ruelas

Fans are finally getting to meet Teresa Guidice's husband Luis Ruelas in the newest season of RHONJ.

The two were married last summer, which fans will see in the upcoming marriage special.

Luis is a businessman from New Jersey.

According to Bloomberg, he co-founded a company called Digital Media Solutions and is also the executive vice president of business development at the digital marketing solutions company.

Outside of his business, Luis is a philanthropist and has fed over 300 families in New York, according to a post from the nonprofit organization JL Blessings.

Luis is also a father and has two children from a previous marriage.

Teresa Giudice in talks for a spinoff

Teresa Giudice, an OG member of the show is reportedly in talks to start a spinoff show with her husband Luis Ruelas.

Former RHONJ star Kim De Paola previously revealed to The US Sun: "There is no one that Bravo has given more power to than Teresa. She has enormous amount of power,"

Kim D added: "Her job is never in jeopardy. And I think Teresa and Luis [Ruelas] and her daughters are gonna get their own spinoff. I don't know, but that's my opinion."

Gorga rose to fame after she began starring in Bravo's RHONJ in May 2011.

Since then, she's been a regular cast member in the series and has appeared in over 100 episodes.

Along with starring on RHONJ, Gorga also stars on the Peacock spinoff The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Cynthia Bailey, and LuAnn de Lesseps.

As of January 2023, she has an estimated net worth of $3million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More about the Gorga kids

Fans saw a sneak peek of life in the Gorga household in the season 13 premiere.

Melissa and Joe Gorga have three kids together, Antonia (17), Gino (15), and Joey (12).

In an interview with E! News, Melissa revealed she's taking her daughter Antonia to visit colleges.

She said Antonia has been accepted to the University of Delaware, the University of Rhode Island, and Penn State University, but is still deciding where she wants to attend.

Gia Giudice praises mom Teresa

Gia Giudice praised her mom Teresa for walking down the aisle alone on her wedding day last summer.

Gia told Bravo, “There’s not many women [who] could say they walked down the aisle alone."

Gia added her mother looked "so beautiful and seamless doing it" and watching her exhibit strength was "the best part" of the day for her.

Teresa's wedding was teased in the season 13 trailer but fans will get an inside look in the upcoming wedding special.

Teresa Giudice reunites with Jacqueline Laurita

Teresa Giudice reunited with former New Jersey housewife Jacqueline Laurita last weekend.

Teresa posted a photo of the two on Instagram in Las Vegas and wrote, "5 hour lunch! Lots to talk about. Lots of laughs too! Reunited and it feels so good!"

Jacqueline moved to Nevada after leaving the show and the two had a dramatic falling out.

Despite the feud, Teresa visited her old friend and the two seemed to have smoothed things over.

Teresa Giudice knows how to flip a table

Teresa Giudice appeared on The Drew Barrymore show to demonstrate her notorious table flip.

Teresa told Drew to think about something that makes her angry.

She explained at that moment that "she was going after my girlfriend so I was sticking up for my girlfriend. I’m a girls’ girl."

The two then gripped the edge of the table and flipped it over echoing Teresa's iconic line when she did it on the show.

Rachel Fuda’s love story

While working as a bartender at the 46 Lounge in Totowa, New Jersey, Rachel met her husband, John Fuda.

Her husband was already a father of one, a teenager named Jaiden.

They married in 2017 and had two daughters together.

Rachel then decided it was time to formally adopt Jaiden, John’s son.

Danielle Cabral’s net worth

Cabral joins the RHONJ family with years of experience in the fashion industry.

Her net worth is expected to increase due to her new Bravo role but she has still earned a pretty penny over the years.

At this time, her exact net worth is unclear, but it is reportedly between $100k and $500k.

Has Danielle Cabral tied the knot with anyone?

When Cabral is not working on building her empire, she can often be found at home, spending time with her family.

Cabral married Flash Security Integrators founder Nate Cabral in 2012 and has since welcomed two kids- son Dominic and daughter Valentina.

Not all Guidice girls are a fan of the spotlight

At a recent BravoCon panel attended by The U.S. Sun, Teresa and her eldest daughter Gia Giudice, 21, brought up Gabriella and why she’s decidedly out of the spotlight.

Teresa said on her daughters: “Gia and Milania like the cameras, as you can see.

“Gabriella doesn’t like the cameras.”

“I really respect Gabriella for that, she doesn’t like to share everything, so when she does share – it’s important,” Teresa concluded.

The star’s four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, all served as bridesmaids on Teresa’s big day in August when she married Luis Ruelas.

Margaret Joseph’s tragic loss, continued

Joseph wrote, “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday, he passed away unexpectedly last week and a piece of us died with him.”

“We are heartbroken. The night before he left us we shared a beautiful conversation of how blessed we are, our children all successful and happy and that we could only brag to each other.”

Jan had three children from a previous relationship and one son with Josephs.

Margaret Joseph’s tragic loss

Prior to her marriage with Joe Benigno, she was married to Jan Josephs from 1994 to 2013.

Jan tragically passed away on August 26, 2022, at the age of 74 after suffering a heart attack.

She first announced the death in a social media post on what would’ve been his 75th birthday.

A few weeks after his death, she posted a tribute on social media on what would’ve been his 75th birthday.

Jennifer Aydin’s marriage, continued

While the pair might seem picture-perfect, they had issues early on in their marriage and it was later revealed that Bill had an affair.

Speaking about it to Us Weekly, she said: “I found out pretty much 10 days before I had Christian.

“So, you know, I was going through the process of letting it sink in while having to have a baby and wanting my baby to have all of the blessings that a normal child would, like having his mommy and his daddy in the delivery room.

“So I wanted to go through the motions of playing this game of life, so to speak, to try to put on a brave face for my children.”

She went on the admit that it was hard keeping the affair a secret, revealing that she thought no one would ever find out.

Bill has since made amends and the pair are back on track.

Jennifer Aydin’s marriage

When Aydin is not working, she can often be found at home, spending time with her family.

Since 2002, she has been married to Dr Bill Aydin, a high-profile plastic surgeon.

Bill famously owns and operates his own practice, Aydin Center for Plastic Surgery, in Paramus, New Jersey.

Since tying the knot, they have welcomed five kids, Justin, Gabby, Jacob, Christian, and Olivia.

Where to watch RHONJ

You can catch the RHONJ on Bravo every Thursday at 9pm ET, and stream it on Peacock the next day if you miss out!

The cast will be joined by two full-time newbies including Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

Meet Jersey housewife Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice, 50, is a reality star, author, and entrepreneur.

She is best known for her role on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Before she was sentenced to prison, Teresa penned several cookbooks and biographies.

She served 11 months of a 15-month sentence for fraud in 2015.