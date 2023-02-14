Man Killed Assisting Disabled Motorist On College Park Road: Coroner

The victim was assisting a disabled motorist when he was struck, according to the coroner’s office.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was contacted Sunday at 1:59 a.m. for an auto versus pedestrian accident near 888 College Park Rd.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim was positively identified as Drew Holler, 43, of Summerville.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

