Aaron Rodgers has interesting quote on tenure with Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to go on a “ darkness retreat ” to contemplate his future with the team and in the league.

Before Rodgers heads off to do what he does later this week, the enigmatic superstar made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show .

When the host brought up potential landing spots in that of the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, Rodgers had a rather interesting response. He seemed to hint that his time with the Packers is over. “Eighteen years, man. That’s always gonna be home,” the future Hall of Fame quarterback said .

It really does seem like Rodgers is talking about the Packers in the past tense. Then again, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers. Attempting to figure out what he’s saying has been foolish over the past several years.

What we do know is that Rodgers will use his four day “darkness retreat” to make a decision on his future. Outside of the Packers, he has not committed to playing a 19th season in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers stats: 65% completion, 59,055 yards, 475 TD, 105 INT, 103.6 QB rating

We’re talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks in modern NFL history. If Rodgers does indeed decide to come back with a team other than the Packers, there’s not going to be a limited number of teams interested in him.

Rodgers, 39, pretty much controls his own fate. Given the three-year, $150.82 million contract he signed with the Packers last offseason, they have no other option but to work on a preferred landing spot. In short, Rodgers would have to rework his deal in order to facilitate a trade.

The future first ballot Hall of Famer has primarily been linked to the Jets and Raiders during the young offseason. Though, there’s several teams with a need at quarterback. This includes potential playoff contenders in that of the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

