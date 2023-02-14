Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Aaron Rodgers has interesting quote on tenure with Green Bay Packers

By Vincent Frank,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmpDT_0knFFnaJ00

Green Bay Packers quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to go on a “ darkness retreat ” to contemplate his future with the team and in the league.

Before Rodgers heads off to do what he does later this week, the enigmatic superstar made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show .

When the host brought up potential landing spots in that of the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, Rodgers had a rather interesting response. He seemed to hint that his time with the Packers is over. “Eighteen years, man. That’s always gonna be home,” the future Hall of Fame quarterback said .

It really does seem like Rodgers is talking about the Packers in the past tense. Then again, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers. Attempting to figure out what he’s saying has been foolish over the past several years.

What we do know is that Rodgers will use his four day “darkness retreat” to make a decision on his future. Outside of the Packers, he has not committed to playing a 19th season in the NFL.

We’re talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks in modern NFL history. If Rodgers does indeed decide to come back with a team other than the Packers, there’s not going to be a limited number of teams interested in him.

Related: Aaron Rodgers and the best NFL QBs of 2023

Rodgers, 39, pretty much controls his own fate. Given the three-year, $150.82 million contract he signed with the Packers last offseason, they have no other option but to work on a preferred landing spot. In short, Rodgers would have to rework his deal in order to facilitate a trade.

The future first ballot Hall of Famer has primarily been linked to the Jets and Raiders during the young offseason. Though, there’s several teams with a need at quarterback. This includes potential playoff contenders in that of the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers reportedly pursuing new contract with Allen Lazard
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Cut Zeke? A Fate Like Dorsett & Emmitt
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL insider expects Kansas City Chiefs to decline fifth-year option on former top pick
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Lamar Jackson’s ‘camp’ calls fully-guaranteed contract rumors fake news
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Buffalo Bills star adds to Derrick Henry trade talk as rumors heat up
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Chicago Bears free agent targets: Finding Justin Fields more help
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals insider hints at increasing ‘certainty’ Joe Mixon is released in 2023
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Leonard Fournette a likely cap casualty in 2023
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
NFL executive hints at surprising QB target for Indianapolis Colts in 2023 NFL Draft
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Expectation that the Indianapolis Colts will pull off blockbuster NFL Draft trade
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Russell Wilson’s ‘influence’ and ‘very strange’ actions caused issues with Denver Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: Rockets owner submits bid for Commanders
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Pro Bowl player’s time with New Orleans Saints ‘is likely up’ according to one NFL insider
New Orleans, LA15 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers likely to move on from former top pick after 2023 season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Minnesota Vikings reporter suggests All-Pro defender a likely 2023 cap casualty
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Safety Chris Banjo retires, begins NFL coaching career
Denver, CO20 hours ago
NFL insider reveals 2 teams to watch for Jalen Ramsey trade
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
NFL insider believes Chicago Bears will build around Justin Fields, trade No. 1 pick
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Roughnecks stay unbeaten by routing Renegades
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Report: Quin Snyder signs 5-year deal to coach Hawks
Atlanta, GA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy