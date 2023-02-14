Open in App
Arizona State
Sportsnaut

Arizona Cardinals hire Super Bowl defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as head coach

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

12 days ago

Just a day after Super Bowl LVII wrapped up, the Arizona Cardinals have ended their coaching search. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is taking over as head coach of the Cardinals in 2023, where he’s set to take over a 4-13 team that is just one year removed from an 11-win season. According to Ari Meirov, Gannon is signing a five-year contract with Arizona.

Gannon is viewed as a rising star in the coaching industry, thanks to a defense that has caused problems all season long for opponents. It’s a key addition for a Cardinals team that allowed the second-most points in the NFL in 2022. Meanwhile, Gannon’s defense allowed the eighth-fewest.

While Gannon won over the hearts of team owner Michael Bidwell and new general manager Monti Ossenfort, he had plenty of competitors. The Cardinals also interviewed Vance Joseph, Aaron Glenn, Brian Callahan, Ejiro Evero, Brian Flores, Mike Kafka, and Lou Anarumo. In fact, Anarumo, the Cincinnati Bengal’s defensive coordinator, was said to be the team’s second choice behind Gannon.

From this list, and ultimately their hire, it’s pretty clear that the Cardinals were prioritizing a strong defensive leader to help cure some of their recent woes.

Related: 2023 NFL defense rankings: Offseason outlook for all 32 teams, key free agents

Arizona Cardinals’ new coach Jonathan Gannon may be the perfect solution

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Gannon can focus on his expertise while Kyler Murray eventually returns from injury and hopefully has the guidance of a wise offensive play-caller, the Cardinals could quickly flee the nest of bottom-feeders.

But first things first, the Cards will have to reshape the roster. This could include a DeAndre Hopkins trade in addition to J.J. Watt’s expected retirement .

Still, Gannon’s background, which comes with a heavy focus on the defensive backfield, could be just what the Cardinals needed. The Cardinals ranked in the bottom ten of passing yards and touchdowns allowed. Meanwhile, the Eagles, with Gannon leading the way, had the NFL’s best-passing defense.

Who knows? Maybe Gannon can even bring a few free agents from the Eagles over to the Cardinals. Playmakers like cornerback James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would look pretty good in a Cardinals uniform next season.

Gannon fills the final NFL head coaching vacancy during this year’s hiring cycle. A total of five NFL teams changed head coaches this offseason, down from last year’s number of 10.

Related: Grading NFL coaching hires 2023: Grades and rankings for every NFL head coach hiring

