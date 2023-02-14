Ottawa Senators reportedly 1 step closer to being owned by a Marvel superhero

The Ottawa Senators could be sold in the near future, and it seems they recently moved one step closer to a Marvel superhero being the face of a potential new ownership group.

In March 2022, the top of the Ottawa Senators was completely thrown into disarray when owner Eugene Melnyk passed away at 62 years old. Unsurprisingly, control of the team was passed on to his daughters Anna and Olivia. However, both are under 25 and not fit to run a franchise in one of the biggest sports leagues in the world.

It lead to an announcement in November that the team was officially up for sale, and it wasn’t long before Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, revealed he had serious interest in adding the Ottawa Senators to his franchise portfolio. The Canadian native purchased a piece of third-tier English soccer club Wrexham AFC in 2021.

Related: Ottawa Senators Anton Forsberg tore ligaments in both knees simultaneously

Unfortunately for the Marvel movie star, it was reported after his reveal that NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman would prefer the long-time actor be a minority owner of a franchise and not that top boss. Well, Reynolds has seemingly gotten one step closer to making ownership of an NHL team a reality.

Ryan Reynolds finds consortium to help buy Ottawa Senators

Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday, The Ottawa Sun reported that Ryan Reynolds will partner with a consortium led by Toronto-based real estate company The Remington Group, to put in an official bid to buy the Ottawa Senators.

The outlet also reports that after purchasing the team, the 46-year-old and his group hope to begin the process of eventually building a new arena for the team at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, Ontario. Furthermore, the star of films like “Free Guy” and “Red Notice” would be “the face of the Senators’ franchise and would play a key role in the decision-making for the future of the club.”

Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort would also likely develop a documentary series on the change in ownership, similar to the series created on Wrexham AFC.

The action star is set to soon begin filming a third film in the Deadpool series, which would be the first under Marvel Studios. The first two were produced by 20th Century Fox.

More must-reads: