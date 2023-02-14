Open in App
Huntington, WV
Pullman Square to welcome two new retailers

By Austin Simms,

12 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pullman Square has recently announced the addition of two new retailers to the shopping center.

Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pets will both be opening their doors to customers in 2023, bringing new dining and shopping options to the area.

Dickey’s BBQ, a popular barbecue chain with locations across the country, will be opening its doors in the spring of 2023. Known for its slow-smoked meats, authentic sides, and family-friendly atmosphere, Dickey’s BBQ is sure to become a popular destination for barbecue lovers in the Huntington area.

EarthWise Pets, a pet supply store specializing in natural and environmentally-friendly pet products, will open its doors in the summer of 2023.

Already with a location in Ashland, KY, EarthWise Pets offers a wide range of products for pets and their owners, including food, toys, and supplies. EarthWise will off full-service on-site grooming services, as well.

“We are excited that both businesses chose to be a part of Pullman Square,” said Michelle Adkins, General Manager of Pullman Square. “They add variety to the current retail mix and will be a great addition to the center.”

With these two new additions, Pullman Square continues to grow and evolve as a premier shopping and dining destination in Huntington, WV. Pullman Square officials say to stay tuned for more exciting updates and developments in the coming months.

For more information about Dickey’s BBQ and EarthWise Pets, please visit their websites at www.dickeys.com and www.earthwisepet.com , respectively.

Pullman Square is a premier shopping and dining destination in Huntington, WV, offering a variety of retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options to its customers. For more information, visit the Pullman Square website at www.pullman-square.com.

