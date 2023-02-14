Vols make top-9 for three-time All-American Booker Pickett Jr.

Four-star EDGE prospect Booker Pickett Jr. announced his top nine schools Tuesday.

Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Louisville, Penn State, South Carolina, USC and Florida State are Pickett’s top schools.

The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Pickett Jr. is from Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida.

Pickett is the No. 83 overall player in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 8 EDGE and No. 14 player in the state of Florida, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

As a junior in 2022, Pickett finished the season with 56 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and 30 sacks. He earned first-team MaxPreps High School Junior All-American honors. Pickett was also named the Hillsborough County co-Player of the Year.

Pickett was also selected as a sophomore All-American and earned freshman All-American honors. He totaled 127 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 30 sacks over his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Follow us @VolsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Tennessee news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Zach McKinnell on Twitter @zachmckinnell